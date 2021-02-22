Navigation
Pune: 21-year-old youth found dead in Wagholi flat
National News

Pune: 21-year-old youth found dead in Wagholi flat

1 min read


In a suspected case of suicide, a 22-year-old youth was found dead in a flat in Wagholi area on Sunday, police said. The deceased, Sameer Gaikwad, was active on social media and had a considerable following, police added.

According to the station duty officer at Lonikand police station, Prafulla Gaikwad, a cousin of Sameer, had alerted them after Sameer’s friend told him that the youth was found dead in his flat located on Kesnand Road in Wagholi.

Lonikand police officials said that while prime facie probe indicated suicide, a detailed investigation will ascertain the exact sequence of events leading to the death.

Officials said they would soon be recording statements of the family members of Sameer and others connected to the case.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

.



Source link

Desk

See author's posts

Share
Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin

You May Like This --

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Kolkata Updates

Kolkata Updates

CINI to Aware, Sensitize and Response to COVID-19

2 min read
Fashion & Lifestyle Kolkata Updates

Kareem’s Kolkata introduces new additions to its menu

4 min read
Entertainment Kolkata Updates

“Hit Wicket” to host cricket enthusiasts of Kolkata in the shortest month of the year with the “Shortest Price

2 min read
Kolkata Updates

IPL Auction 2021, Moeen Ali: Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings England all-rounder Moin Ali | national

2 min read
%d bloggers like this: