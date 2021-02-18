Pune: 3 more cases against gangster Marne, his aides in connection with e-way procession after his release from jail

THREE MORE cases have been registered against alleged gangster Ganjanan Marne and his aides in connection with the procession taken out after his release from Taloja jail on Monday. Police said this was an attempt at “sending a message”, and that the cases had been filed under Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Raigad district police jurisdictions.

The new cases have been registered at Hinjewadi police station in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Warje Malwadi police station in Pune and Khalapur police station in Raigad district after a Pune court granted bail to 54-year-old Marne and his aides in connection with a case of creating ruckus in Kothrud area.

The court also denied permission to give custody of Marne and his aides to Talegaon Dabhade police, who had earlier booked them in connection to the same procession in which a large number of his supporters traveled in cars on the Pune-Mumbai expressway and burst crackers. The total number of cases registered against Marne and his gang members, after his release from jail, is now five.

A senior officer said all these cases were a way police were trying to send a “clear message” to criminal gangs operating in and around the city.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Pimpri-Chinchwad), Anand Bhoite said, “In addition to the case at Talegaon Dabhade police station in our jurisdiction, we have also booked Marne and his aides at Hinjewadi police station. We have issued a notice to him to appear before us in Talegaon Dabhade case. A similar notice will be issued for the case in Hinjewadi police station as well. We will take further action accordingly. ”

Talegaon Dabhade police sought from Marne’s custody from the court on Wednesday, but were denied and instead directed to issue a notice to Marne since the sections against him attracted a sentence of less than seven years.

A case was also registered at Warje Malwadi police station in connection with the same procession. In this case, Marne and his aides have been charged with sections pertaining to unlawful assembly, public nuisance and assaulting a police staffer who tried to stop the procession.

At Khalapur police station in Raigad district, they have been booked for allegedly creating ruckus and terrorising staff at Khalapur toll plaza on Pune-Mumbai e-way.

On Wednesday, efforts by Pune Police to keep Marne and another alleged gangster Sharad Mohol behind bars did not yield results as both were granted bail, along with their aides, in connection to cases registered at Kothrud and Khadak police stations.

Last week, a special court for the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA) acquired Marne and 13 of his aides in connection with the murder of Santosh Hiraman Gawade alias Pappu, a rival gang member, for the lack of evidence. Earlier, the court acquired 21 of his aides in the murder of another rival gang member, Amol Hari Badhe. Both Gawade and Badhe were affiliated to Marne’s rival Nilesh Ghaywal’s gang. While Gawade was gunned down on November 4, 2014, Badhe was murdered on November 29, 2014.