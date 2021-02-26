Pune: Conference on data science to be held on March 8

Andrea Ghez, Nobel laureate and professor of physics and astronomy at the University of California, Los Angeles, and Emily Fox, Apple engineer and professor of University of Washington, will address a virtual conference, organized by Women in Data Science (WiDS) Pune, 2021, to be held on March 8, coinciding with International Women’s Day.

Organized in collaboration with Stanford University, the 24-hour conference will offer an opportunity to the data science community to listen to influencers and experts.

The WiDS initiative aims to inspire and educate data scientists worldwide, regardless of gender, and support women in the field. WiDS started as a one-day technical conference in Stanford University in November 2015. It is now a global movement that includes a number of worldwide initiatives.

There are a wide variety of topics from different domains and on latest happenings and advancement in data sciences, Sucheta Dhere, ambassador of WiDS Pune chapter, said on Friday. “There are some 5,000 members in Pune WiDS, and at the conference, we will discuss the latest happenings of data science, including the current hiring trends,” she added.

The expert said computer vision, natural language processing and regressive algorithms are some of the fields in data sciences that have a huge hiring potential in India.

“The problem is, all students have certificates but when it comes to applying that knowledge, they are clueless. Even if they are completing a course in data science, they need to work on unclean data, use their skills to extract the useful data and do what is required with it. They need to keep practicing, especially on real-time data etc., to understand the scope of the technology, ”Dhere added.

She said persistence, attention for detail and tremendous patience with mining data are some of the important qualities that a data scientist must have. “We have designed a special career panel to guide our community on hiring trends in data science and self-development sessions by LinkedIn and Facebook India speakers. To help our community to reach the next level in their journey and by popular demand, we are providing certificates, skill assessment tests and the Data Science Mentors Lounge, ”she said.

Rohini Mulay, co-ambassador as well as retired training and placement officer from Cummins College of Engineering for Women, said: “Many a time, it is the non-computer / IT background student who learns the data science software best. The computer / IT students sometimes get complacent. But students from non-IT branches have the drive to learn something new and they practice a lot and this drive sets them apart, ”Mulay added.

The conference is open to people of all genders.

