Pune: Former BJP MP booked for violation of Covid norms
National News

Pune: Former BJP MP booked for violation of Covid norms

1 min read


The Pune city police has booked former BJP MP Dhananjay Mahadik and two others, including owner and manager of the Lakshmi Lawns in Hadapsar, for alleged violation of norms laid down in the view of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Police said nearly a thousand people had gathered for the marriage reception of Mahadik’s son on Sunday at Lakshmi lawns in Magarpatta.

Top political leaders from the state from various parties had attended the reception. Police said preventive measures, such as maintaining social distancing, were not followed during the event following which an offense was lodged at the Hadapsar police station Monday under sections of the Indian Penal Code and National Disaster Management Act, police added.

