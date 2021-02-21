Pune man gets 30 years’ rigorous imprisonment for rape and abuse of teenage daughter

A Special Fast Track court for cases under Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act in Pune sentenced a 37-year-old man to 30 years of rigorous imprisonment on Saturday for the repeated rape and sexual abuse of his teenage daughter.

According to police, the incident took place before October 2019, after which the girl became pregnant and even had a miscarriage.

The FIR in this case was registered in October 2019 by the girl, who was 16 years old at that time. She had said in her complaint that between June and October 2019, her father, a contractor, had repeatedly raped and sexually abused her. She said that her father had tried to rape her even after her miscarriage and also assaulted her mother, who had tried to stop the abuse.

The Fast Track Court of Special Judge KK Jahagirdar on Saturday sentenced the man to rigorous imprisonment of 30 years under Indian Penal Code sections pertaining to rape and provisions of the POCSO Act. He also received one year imprisonment for physical assault, six months for criminal intimidation, five years and one year for other sections under the POCSO Act, all of which will run concurrently.

The court observed in the judgment, “I agree with the submission of learned Public Prosecutor that this is a heinous crime committed by accused against his daughter. In order to teach him a lesson and put an example before society, maximum punishment is necessary to be awarded. “