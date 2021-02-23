Pune Municipal Corporation registers 96 per cent vaccination, PCMC registers only 28 per cent

Maharashtra Immunization Officer Dr DN Patil was administered the first dose of Covaxin at the Pune District Hospital on Tuesday. “The vaccination coverage is good in Maharashtra, with 10.28 lakh beneficiaries getting the dose,” Dr Patil said The Indian Express.

“We are now expecting the third lot of 11.56 lakh vaccine doses from Serum Institute of India,” he said.

Mumbai has vaccinated 1.84 lakh healthcare workers and frontline worker, with both the first and second dose of Covid-19 vaccine, followed by 1.01 lakh healthcare workers and frontline workers in Pune and 94,961 in Thane.

Pune Municipal Corporation areas registered 96 per cent vaccination on Tuesday, with a total of 2,892 of out of estimated 3,000 vaccine beneficiaries getting the dose. In PMC, 638 health care workers got the first dose while 2,254 frontline workers were given the first vaccine shot. A total of 293 healthcare workers got the second and final dose on Tuesday.

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation saw the lowest numbers, registering 28 per cent vaccination. At PCMC, 446 out of estimated 1,600 vaccine beneficiaries got the first dose.

Pune Rural registered 31 per cent vaccination, with 1,276 of an estimated 4,100 vaccine beneficiaries getting the dose. Of these, 479 were healthcare workers who got the first dose while 797 were frontline workers. A total of 557 healthcare workers got the second and final job of the vaccine in Pune rural areas.

Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, deputy director of health, Pune circle (includes Pune, Satara and Solapur district) said that overall 53 percent vaccination was registered, with a total of 4,614 out of estimated 8,700 vaccine beneficiaries getting vaccinated. Overall, 1,139 healthcare workers got the second dose.

