Pune: New version of CoWin app to be launched for next phase of Covid vaccinations

There will be no Covid-19 vaccinations on Saturday and Sunday, Maharashtra Health Secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas said. This is being done following the directives of the Central government to shut down the CoWin digital app in its present form and launch a new version, Dr Vyas told The Indian Express.

As per the new policy, beneficiaries in the next phase of vaccination include those in the age group of 60 years and above and those aged 45 years and above with comorbidities. Officially, the rollout has been planned from March 1, and as a step towards preparedness, an orientation of administrators and program managers of states and UTs for Co-Win 2.0 next phase of Covid-19 vaccination will be done.

However to launch the new version of the CoWin app, the present one will be shut down in its present form and upgraded to a new version, Dr DN Patil, state immunization officer told The Indian Express. The registrations of the beneficiaries who were listed for the weekend will now be automatically canceled, he said.

A soft launch has been planned on March 1 at some Covid vaccination centers, following which the number of Covid vaccination centers and session sites can be increased as per the new guidelines provided during a video conference with district and state officials regarding the next phase of vaccination. for age-appropriate categories.

While a minimal rate will be levied by private hospitals for the inoculation, it will be free at government hospitals. Dr Patil said the rate will be officially declared next week.

District administrators have been directed to create a vaccination timetable. Online registrations and appointments will be made available to citizens through the CoWin portal or through other IT applications such as Arogya Setu. Basic demographic details and photo ID card of the beneficiary will be captured at the time of registration. Once the registration is completed, an SMS will be sent to the beneficiary on the mobile number. Subject to availability of slots, any beneficiary can choose and book a slot anytime based on his / her preference. However, the vaccine type will not be disclosed at the time of the appointment. There will be some flexibility for administering the second dose – between the 29th and 42nd day of getting the first dose.

Meanwhile the state has vaccinated nearly 12 lakh beneficiaries and made arrangements for procuring additional doses, Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, Deputy Director of Health, Pune circle (that includes Pune, Satara and Solapur districts) said presently they had sufficient stock of 2.20 lakh doses of vaccine. . “By Saturday we will get an additional 1.10 lakh doses,” Dr Deshmukh said. On Friday, Pune district registered 65% of vaccinations.

