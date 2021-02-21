Punjab: 13 test Covid positive in Mohali, 385 active cases now

As many as 13 new positive Covid-19 cases were reported in Mohali district on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 19,939. There are 385 active cases here at present.

No. coronavirus death was reported during the day. However, a total of 382 people have lost lives due to Covid-19 infection in Mohali.

DC Girish Dayalan said that out of the 13 cases reported Sunday, a maximum of 10 cases were reported Mohali (Urban), two from Dhakoli and one from Kharar.

He further said that 14 patients recovered from the infection and were discharged from hospitals and home isolation. The DC said that a total of 19,172 patients have been cured here so far.