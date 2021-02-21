Navigation
Punjab: 13 test Covid positive in Mohali, 385 active cases now
National News

Punjab: 13 test Covid positive in Mohali, 385 active cases now

1 min read


As many as 13 new positive Covid-19 cases were reported in Mohali district on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 19,939. There are 385 active cases here at present.

No. coronavirus death was reported during the day. However, a total of 382 people have lost lives due to Covid-19 infection in Mohali.

DC Girish Dayalan said that out of the 13 cases reported Sunday, a maximum of 10 cases were reported Mohali (Urban), two from Dhakoli and one from Kharar.

He further said that 14 patients recovered from the infection and were discharged from hospitals and home isolation. The DC said that a total of 19,172 patients have been cured here so far.

.



Source link

Desk

See author's posts

Share
Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin

You May Like This --

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Kolkata Updates

Kolkata Updates Sports

Women Empowerment in the field of Cricket: TCL Women Cricket Season 2

3 min read
Kolkata Updates National News

COVID-19 Positive Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay Admitted to the hospital

1 min read
Kolkata Updates

CINI to Aware, Sensitize and Response to COVID-19

2 min read
Fashion & Lifestyle Kolkata Updates

Kareem’s Kolkata introduces new additions to its menu

4 min read
%d bloggers like this: