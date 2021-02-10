Punjab and Haryana High Court has ruled that a Muslim girl below 18 years of age who attained puberty is at liberty to marry anyone rc, less than 18 years of age, Muslim girls can marry people of their choice. national

Navigation
Punjab and Haryana High Court has ruled that a Muslim girl below 18 years of age who attained puberty is at liberty to marry anyone


A 36-year-old man has filed a petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court against a 17-year-old girl for marrying a Muslim on January 21, 2021. Relatives of the two families filed the petition seeking protection against the marriage.



Referring to Article 195 of ‘Principles of Mohammedan Law’ written by Sir Dinshah Fardaunji Mulla, the High Court observed on this day that any girl below the age of 18 can marry the man of her choice. Article 195 states, “Every Mohammedan with knowledge who is in puberty can marry ….” In this case, it has been said that the age of puberty should be 15 years.



They approached the court with their protection petition and also informed the ASP of Mohali about the whole matter. They claim that parents cannot prevent their children from getting married voluntarily only when they are 15 years of age and puberty. The court ruled in favor of the petitioners that the first applicant was over 36 years of age and the second applicant was over 18 years of age, so there was no impediment to their voluntary marriage under Muslim personal law.

Published by:Raima Chakraborty

First published:February 10, 2021, 6:18 PM IST

