Punjab Assembly session from March 1, Budget on March 8
Punjab Assembly session from March 1, Budget on March 8

The Budget Session of the Punjab Assembly will be convened from March 1 to 10. The budget for fiscal 2021-22 is proposed to be tabled on March 8.

The decision was taken in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Friday.

Besides the state budget estimates for the next fiscal, the session will see the presentation of the report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India for the year 2018-19 (civil, commercial) and financial accounts of the government of Punjab for the year 2019. -20, a spokesperson said.

The appropriation accounts for the year 2019-20 too will be tabled during the budget session, he added.

Supplementary demands for grants for the year 2020-21 and Appropriation Bill on supplementary demands for grants for the year 2020-21 will also be laid on the table of the House, said the spokesperson.

Meanwhile, a Bill for establishment of a private self-financed Amity University for enactment will be tabled in the forthcoming budget session. The ordinance for setting up of the university could not be promulgated earlier due to the imposition of the model code of conduct for the civic polls, thus necessitating the legislation of a Bill to be approved by the House, according to the statement.

Approved under the ‘Punjab Private University Policy-2010’, the university will come up over an area of ​​40.44 acres with an investment of Rs 664.32 crore over five years. It will have an annual intake of 1,500-2,000 students, it said.

