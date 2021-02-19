Punjab: Criminal wanted by Rajasthan cops flees after abandoning car in Mohali

A criminal wanted by the Rajasthan Police fled after abandoning his car in Phase 1 of Mohali on Friday. The local police initiated a hunt to nab the criminal.

After criminal Angrez Singh, who is accused in a drug smuggling case, had escaped, Rajasthan Police had traced his phone location to Phase 1. The Rajasthan Police had arrived in the city but found that the accused fled from Phase 1 as well and his Mahindra Scorpio SUV was found near the village.

After failing to trace the accused, Rajasthan Police informed the local police. Sources said that the police had rounded up a hotel owner where the accused had stayed for some time.

Phase 1 Station House Officer (SHO) Shiv Dev Singh Brar said that they seized the vehicle and have been carrying out searches to arrest the accused.