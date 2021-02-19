Navigation
Punjab MC elections: SAD, BJP, who contested separately for first time, got only 15% of total votes
Punjab MC elections: SAD, BJP, who contested separately for first time, got only 15% of total votes

WITH BOTH the SAD and BJP routed in the Municipal Corporation (MC) elections, both parties are in retrospection mode as they each failed to get even 10 per cent votes of the total polled votes.

According to the district administration, a total of 78,205 votes were polled for 50 wards in the city. SAD got 7,048 (9 per cent) votes while BJP got 4,755 (6 per cent) votes. In many wards, the candidates of both parties failed to get more than 30 votes.

Both parties had contested the elections separately for the first time. In the last two state assembly elections, which both parties had contested in alliance, got more than 25,000 votes.

In 2017, when SAD fielded former bureaucrat and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa’s son-in-law TPS Sidhu, the party got around 27,000 votes and remained in third place, getting lesser votes than AAP (around 40,000).

A SAD leader, requesting anonymity, said that the rebellion harmed the party as the party failed to get 50 good candidates and fielded inexperienced people who could not perform well.

“The party should rethink its policy of sending people from outside to decide candidates, locals must be given priority in civic body elections, some candidates did not want to contest the party symbol but they were not allowed, no doubt the rebellion harmed the party and There was a clear lack of strategy, ”the leader added.

In BJP, the situation was no better as the party failed to find 50 candidates who could pose any challenge to the Congress or Azad Group candidates.

The party also could not perform well in the areas where people from outside the state are residing and could vote for the party.
Sukhwinder Singh Goldy, who was a member of the team for selecting candidates, said they got less time to make a strategy and after the results, they will analyze the reasons.

