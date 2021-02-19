Navigation
Punjab: Mohali to get its Mayor by next week as Congress deliberates on names
National News

Punjab: Mohali to get its Mayor by next week as Congress deliberates on names

1 min read


The residents of Mohali city may have to wait till the next week for the formal announcement of the city mayor. Even as Amarjeet Singh Jeeti Sidhu is the frontrunner for the post, the Congress party has been deliberating on other names as well.

Sources in the party said that Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu’s younger brother Jeeti Sidhu is a frontrunner for the post, but the party may consider the names of some senior councilors too.

“The declaration will be made by next week. All the councilors want local MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu to announce the name and the councilors will support his decision, ”a Congress councilor told The Indian Express.

The Congress won the majority, by winning 37 wards out of 50 in the Mohali civic body polls.

.



Source link

Desk

See author's posts

Share
Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin

You May Like This --

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Kolkata Updates

Fashion & Lifestyle Kolkata Updates

Kareem’s Kolkata introduces new additions to its menu

4 min read
Entertainment Kolkata Updates

“Hit Wicket” to host cricket enthusiasts of Kolkata in the shortest month of the year with the “Shortest Price

2 min read
Kolkata Updates

IPL Auction 2021, Moeen Ali: Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings England all-rounder Moin Ali | national

2 min read
Kolkata Updates

Husband and wife burned in the same cheetah! The family will be released within 6 months, watch the video Sindhi Bus Accident 8 months old Couple died cremation in same pyre | national

3 min read
%d bloggers like this: