Punjab Police to establish health and wellness centers for cops

The Punjab Police has decided to establish health and wellness centers (HWCs) for the police force in all the districts, including the three Police Commissionerates, in the state. The centers are also proposed to be set up in all the Armed Police and Police Training Centers.

The HWC will have facilities, including indoor gym, outdoor gym, space for meditation and yoga, physiotherapy center and counseling room to provide counseling and appropriate interventions to focus on the health and wellness for the cops.

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta said that “the pressures of job and stressful working conditions of police leads to fatigue, trauma and stress, which could lead to serious health issues.”

“Health and wellness centers will encourage police personnel to focus and attend to their physical and mental fitness,” he said.

In the first phase, the DGP said, an amount of Rs 2.97 crore had already been given to 15 districts, including Ludhiana and Amritsar police commissionerates, to make such centers.

He added that “the majority of centers including in Amritsar police commissionerate and districts of Patiala, Tarn Taran, Mansa and Pathankot are almost ready and expected to get functional by mid-March while construction work at the remaining centers is going on.”

ADGP (Welfare) V Neeraja said that instructions had been issued to all the Commissioners of Police (CPs) and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) to constitute a committee with the SP headquarters and medical officer to identify cops who require to undergo health and wellness. program. “The committee will also design and conduct monthly health and wellness programs as suitable to the cops besides ensuring all the police personnel posted in a district get an opportunity to attend the program at least once a year,” she added.

The DGP said he hoped that “the HWCs will be able to nudge the cops in adapting to a healthy lifestyle and ensure early interventions in preventing various life-style diseases.”