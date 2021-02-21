Punjab: Torque Pharmaceuticals opens new office in Mohali

Torque Pharmaceuticals formally inaugurated a new corporate office at the C-83, Industrial Area in Phase 7 of Mohali on Sunday.

The newly opened multi-storied office building sits on over 5,000 square yards of land, and seven stories of building with double-storied parking lot in the area. Akhand Path and kirtan was organized on Sunday as part of the opening ceremony.

The event was attended by Torque Pharmaceuticals’ top management including Managing Director PS Chhatwal, Director AIS Bedi and Mandeep Singh among family members, friends and business associates.

Torque Pharmaceuticals is one of the leading pharma company into healthcare, ensuring a secured network of medical care with 36 years of experience focusing on providing quality products and consumer satisfaction.