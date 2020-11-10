Purplle.com rolls-out India’s biggest e-beauty festival offering with #PurplleDiwaliSale

Purplle.com, India’s leading online beauty destination, is encouraging rolling out India’s largest Diwali beauty experience from November 6 midnight to November 10, 2020. Purplle has collaborated with more than 600 Indian & International brands to present some of the most exciting offers. Customers can avail of up to 50% discount across skincare, haircare, and makeup on Purplle.com. The online sale will be offering products from Purplle’s exclusive beauty brands such as Purplle, Good Vibes, Derm Doc, Vayam Ayurveda, Alps Goodness, NY bae, and Stay Quirky as well as renowned global brands like Maybelline NY, L’Oréal Paris, The Face Shop, Nivea, M.A.C, Clinique, etc.

Mr. Manish Taneja, Co-Founder & CEO of Purplle said, “Diwali has always been a celebration of beautiful moments, joy and heartfelt warmth. Amidst all the uncertainties this year, we wanted to create something special that makes women happy and ushers in the festive mood. This digital film is an ode to their beauty and effervescent spirit which lights up homes and hearts every Diwali. Purplle endeavors to add more sparkle to it. We want our customers to celebrate, dress up, enjoying the best in skincare, make-up, and haircare products. With this online sale, Purplle continues to build a strong beauty association and promises to be invested in providing the best beauty care in India.”

Purplle.com is encouraging this celebratory sentiment with a festive campaign titled #TohKyaHua if it’s a lockdown Diwali #YouDerserveExtraaYaar! The campaign embodies Purplle’s belief that the women of the house are our torchbearers of tradition and the true mood-makers of all festivals. The campaign has been conceptualized and executed by Spring Marketing Capital.

Highlights of the five-day Purplle Diwali festivities include:

1. Best discounts on brands like Maybelline, L’Oreal Paris, Lakme, Nivea, Biotique, Lotus Herbals, Himalaya, O3+, among others

2. Exclusive 24 hours early access to the Elite Members

3. Upto 50% off on more than 600 Indian and International brands across 50,000 products

Link to the film: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R9Kd_Hhf6LY&feature=youtu.be

Website: www.purplle.com

Instagram: @letspurplle #TohKyaHua #YouDeserveExtraaYaar