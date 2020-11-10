Purplle.com rolls-out India’s biggest e-beauty festival offering with #PurplleDiwaliSale

Purplle.com, India’s leading online beauty destination, is encouraging rolling out India’s largest Diwali beauty experience from November 6 midnight to November 10, 2020. Purplle has collaborated with more than 600 Indian & International brands to present some of the most exciting offers. Customers can avail of up to 50% discount across skincare, haircare, and makeup on Purplle.com. The online sale will be offering products from Purplle’s exclusive beauty brands such as Purplle, Good Vibes, Derm Doc, Vayam Ayurveda, Alps Goodness, NY bae, and Stay Quirky as well as renowned global brands like Maybelline NY, L’Oréal Paris, The Face Shop, Nivea, M.A.C, Clinique, etc.
Mr. Manish Taneja, Co-Founder & CEO of Purplle said, “Diwali has always been a celebration of beautiful moments, joy and heartfelt warmth. Amidst all the uncertainties this year, we wanted to create something special that makes women happy and ushers in the festive mood. This digital film is an ode to their beauty and effervescent spirit which lights up homes and hearts every Diwali. Purplle endeavors to add more sparkle to it. We want our customers to celebrate, dress up, enjoying the best in skincare, make-up, and haircare products. With this online sale, Purplle continues to build a strong beauty association and promises to be invested in providing the best beauty care in India.”
Purplle.com is encouraging this celebratory sentiment with a festive campaign titled #TohKyaHua if it’s a lockdown Diwali #YouDerserveExtraaYaar! The campaign embodies Purplle’s belief that the women of the house are our torchbearers of tradition and the true mood-makers of all festivals. The campaign has been conceptualized and executed by Spring Marketing Capital.
Highlights of the five-day Purplle Diwali festivities include:
1. Best discounts on brands like Maybelline, L’Oreal Paris, Lakme, Nivea, Biotique, Lotus Herbals, Himalaya, O3+, among others
2. Exclusive 24 hours early access to the Elite Members
3. Upto 50% off on more than 600 Indian and International brands across 50,000 products
Link to the film: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R9Kd_Hhf6LY&feature=youtu.be
About Purplle.com: Founded in 2012, Purplle.com is one of India’s largest e-beauty destinations with more than 6 million user base and 2 million monthly active visitors. The beauty e-tailer has over 500 brands with nearly 50,000 products, available on its website and app. The company is valued at about 200 million with a recent series of funding from Goldman Sachs and Verlinvest. Purplle has successfully scaled its homegrown beauty brands like Purplle, Good Vibes, DermDoc, Alps Goodness, NY bae, Vayam Ayurveda and Stay Quirky. Good Vibes from this cohort has already become a 100 Cr+ brand and is one of the top 3 in the Naturals Skincare space on the app. Purplle has built a differentiated, highly personalized digital shopping experience for consumers through its app by creating detailed user personas, enabling customers to test make-up, and recommending products based on personality, search keywords, and purchase behavior. With over 700 employees and growing at more than 100 percent year on year, Purplle is well-positioned to be a leader in the burgeoning Indian e-beauty space.