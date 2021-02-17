Put together girlfriend and wife! Have fun sharing the day! The police pointed out a fancy way … | Jharkhand Police gives innovative suggestion of 3 days to wife 3 days to girlfriend to keep fight away | national

All parties agreed to it To this end, everyone signed a written agreement

#Jharkhand: Stay with your wife for three days, and stay with your lover for three days The police saved a person from trouble by bringing such an acting method in front! In the city of Ranchi in Jharkhand, a man named Rajesh Mahato fell between his wife and his lover and became a victim of great unrest. He had been involved in extramarital affairs for some time The extreme problem starts as soon as it is caught Issue 7 rolled up to the police That’s when the two sides sat in front of the police to settle the unrest between the two sides! Police decided to spend 3 days a week with his wife Rajesh and 3 days with his girlfriend. He will be alone for the remaining 1 day Everyone likes this decision and all parties say to abide by it

It is learned that married Rajesh got involved in a relationship with another woman She keeps the marriage secret from her lover After that Rajesh left his child and wife and ran away with his lover After that Rajesh’s wife 7 lodged a complaint with Sardar police station for her missing husband

On the other hand, the man of the lover’s house filed a complaint of abduction Police arrested Rajesh who was with his girlfriend Then it is known that Rajesh has married his girlfriend The day after the escape, they got married wearing garlands around each other’s necks Then Rajesh’s wife and his girlfriend 7 came face to face A heated argument broke out between the two women in the police station Since Rajesh is also married to his girlfriend, in reality Rajesh has two wives As a result, both of them have to fulfill their responsibilities This time the police is named in the hall They share 7 days a week between the two wives All parties agreed to it To this end, everyone signed a written agreement

However, within a few days, he lodged an FIR with the police station alleging indecency A case was filed in the court and an arrest warrant was issued against Rajesh Mahato Rajesh fugitive 6 Jharkhand police is looking for him

<!– bharat matronay static ads start

bharat matronay static ads end –>



Published by:Pooja Basu First published:February 17, 2021, 1:05 PM IST

<!–



First published:

–>