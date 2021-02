Motera, the world’s largest cricket stadium, is gearing up to host the day-night pink ball India-England Test from February 24-28. The venue in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad has a capacity of 1,10,000, but will allow only 55,000 fans in line with Covid-19 protocol.

It’s the grand cricketing launch of the stadium that hosted the ‘Namaste Trump’ event, where former US president Donald Trump shared the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi exactly a year ago.

Motera is the world’s largest cricket stadium

What does Motera stadium have for cricket players?

And for spectators?

How does Motera compare with other cricket stadiums in India?