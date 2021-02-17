Rahul 7 has been ridiculed by the BJP for commenting on the Union Fisheries Ministry BJP Mocks Rahul Gandhi on Twitter over His Statement Regarding Ministry Of Fisheries | national

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday arrived in Solai Nagar, Paducheri, saying “fishermen are farmers of the sea”. He asks, “Why is there no ministry for sea farmers in Delhi?”

#NewDelhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday arrived in Solai Nagar, Paducheri, saying “fishermen are farmers of the sea”. He asks, “Why is there no ministry for sea farmers in Delhi?” Naturally, he was ridiculed for his comments Because the center has the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Livestock

“The government has passed three agricultural laws against farmers. Farmers are the backbone of the country. You may be wondering why I come to meet the fishermen and talk to the farmers! To me fishermen are sea farmers. If land farmers The ministry may be in Delhi, so why not the sea farmers? “

Mr. RahulGandhi Yes .. This is the ministry IsFisheriesGoI



These are the ministers irgirirajsinghbjp And this once again, in the whirl of the politics of lies,@INCIndia The ‘party’ is getting irritated pic.twitter.com/s079SoP9Kf – Anurag Thakur (ianuragthakur) February 17, 2021

If Rahul Gandhi spent some time in India instead of being on vacation & coming to India only for elections, he wouldn’t have made this mistake. pic.twitter.com/daY33DvTP8 – Political Kida (olPoliticalKida) February 17, 2021

Rahul ji! All you need to know is that on May 31, 2019, Modi ji created a new ministry. And launched a master plan of Rs. 20050 Cr (PMMSY) which is many times more than the expenditure of the Central Government (3682 cr) since independence in 2014. https://t.co/eV39avbeDt – Shandilya Giriraj Singh (girirajsinghbjp) February 17, 2021

Caro Raul (RahulGandhi), Non esiste un Ministero della pesca separato in Italy. Vienne sotto Ministero delle Politiche Agricole e Forestali. https://t.co/Lv9x3r8ozK – Shandilya Giriraj Singh (irgirirajsinghbjp) February 17, 2021

A woman complains to RahulGandhi in #Pondicherry that CM VNarayanasami never visited / helped them during cyclones. But CM Narayanasami shamelessly translates it to Rahul as that woman is appreciating him for his work during floods. Never knew Rahul can be this easily cheated. pic.twitter.com/ntDd0Ilrnp – SG Suryah (urSuryahSG) February 17, 2021

Rahul added, “The next time I come here, I want to experience the fishing boat with you – so that I can go back to Delhi and understand how the farmers of Paducheri are feeling!”

Rahul’s comparisons have sent humor to Union ministers, starting with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader. They have ridiculed Rahul in tweets based on comments made by the Fisheries Ministry.

