BJP Mocks Rahul Gandhi on Twitter over His Statement Regarding Ministry Of Fisheries

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday arrived in Solai Nagar, Paducheri, saying “fishermen are farmers of the sea”. He asks, “Why is there no ministry for sea farmers in Delhi?”

#NewDelhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday arrived in Solai Nagar, Paducheri, saying “fishermen are farmers of the sea”. He asks, “Why is there no ministry for sea farmers in Delhi?” Naturally, he was ridiculed for his comments Because the center has the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Livestock

“The government has passed three agricultural laws against farmers. Farmers are the backbone of the country. You may be wondering why I come to meet the fishermen and talk to the farmers! To me fishermen are sea farmers. If land farmers The ministry may be in Delhi, so why not the sea farmers? “

Rahul added, “The next time I come here, I want to experience the fishing boat with you – so that I can go back to Delhi and understand how the farmers of Paducheri are feeling!”

Rahul’s comparisons have sent humor to Union ministers, starting with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader. They have ridiculed Rahul in tweets based on comments made by the Fisheries Ministry.

Published by:Subhapam Saha

First published:February 17, 2021, 9:21 PM IST

Source link

Rahul 7 has been ridiculed by the BJP for commenting on the Union Fisheries Ministry BJP Mocks Rahul Gandhi on Twitter over His Statement Regarding Ministry Of Fisheries | national

