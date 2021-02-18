Rahul Gandhi brings up Rafale at House Defense panel meet, Oram says stick to agenda

At a time opposition Congress and ruling BJP are engaged in a war of words over disengagement of Indian and Chinese troops in Ladakh, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is learned to have brought up the politically controversial Rafale fighter jet procurement issue at a meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defense on Thursday.

Rahul is learned to have asked Chief of Defense Staff Gen Bipin Rawat about the reasons for scaling down the proposal for purchase of Rafale jets from the initial 126 to 36.

He asked whether this would affect the Air Force’s plans to expand its air combat capability, given the fact that India is facing challenges from both Pakistan and China.

Gen Rawat, it is learned, replied that the Air Force is procuring indigenous fighter jets from Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.

Rahul’s question came during oral evidence by the Ministry of Defense on the budgetary allocation and the expenditure of the ministry.

The panel’s chairman, Jual Oram, has learned to have asked Rahul not to raise issues which are not part of the agenda.

The agenda of the Standing Committee meeting was examination of Demands for Grants of the Ministry of Defense for 2021-22.

It is learned that BSP MP Kunwar Danish Ali backed Rahul, arguing that members should be allowed to pose questions. Ali also intervened to argue that if the Air Force is banking on HAL for procurement of fighter jets, then why the public sector undertaking was overlooked in the Rafale deal.

Rahul Gandhi had centered the Congress party’s campaign in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections around the Rafale deal. without much success.