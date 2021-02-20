Rahul Roy undertakes music therapy for recovery following brain stroke; watch

Actor Rahul Roy, who suffered a brain stroke While shooting for a film, has been undertaking music lessons to improve his speech.

The Aashiqui The actor shared a video on Instagram in which he is seen practicing music with his sister Priyanka, as part of speech therapy.

In a long note, the 53-year-old wrote about how his speech got affected due to the stroke. “Brain stroke recovery takes a lot of effort and a lot of things to take care of (of). My speech got affected and my main work is towards speaking properly again. ” The therapy works on “opening and strengthening my vocal cords”, he said.

“It takes a lot of time and effort. Soon you would see me talk to you all, ”Rahul said.

Rahul was diagnosed with motor aphasia (inability to speak or to organize the muscular movements of speech) due to stroke. He was admitted to the intensive care unit of the Nanavati hospital in November last year after he arrived from his shooting in Kargil. He was discharged from the hospital in January this year.