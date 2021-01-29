Rajib Banerjee News: The leader is like a mother to me, Rajib said with a picture of Mamta out of the assembly. Rajib Banerjee Calls Mamata Banerjee Mother Figure. | kolkata

#Kolkata: Waiting for the time of separation with the grassroots 6 But still Mamata Banerjee is like a mother to him Rajiv Banerjee made such remarks after leaving the assembly with Mamata’s picture in his hand On the same day, Rajib resigned from the post of MLA

Rajiv Banerjee resigned from the cabinet on January 21 On this day he went to the assembly and submitted his resignation letter to the principal in accordance with the rules After a while, the former forest minister came out of the assembly with a picture of Mamata Banerjee in his hand. Rajib took the picture of the Trinamool leader with him from his own house in the assembly

According to sources, he will join the BJP at Amit Shah’s meeting in Howrah next Sunday. While waiting for the time of separation with the grassroots, why did you go out with the picture of the party leader in hand? Answering this question, Rajiv said, “I have said before that I am eternally grateful to my team leader.” Even today, the honorable leader is like a mother to me He gave me a chance, his picture was behind my head I will still have his picture with me. ‘ Even on this day, Rajib got emotional while talking about the leader

Even after resigning from the cabinet, Rajiv stood outside the palace and expressed his gratitude to Mamata Banerjee. However, he also brought allegations of rudeness against Mamata in a tone of arrogance that day He alleged that the Chief Minister had removed him from the post of Irrigation Minister without informing him

On this day, however, Rajiv has made it clear that he is going to join the new political party Rajiv has already announced that he will contest the next elections from Domjur On this day, he said, it is not possible to work for the people without being independent In Rajeev’s words, ‘If you want to work for the people, you have to stay in the political umbrella It is not possible to work in the interest of the people in a parliamentary democracy without party affiliation. Rajeev said he would announce his new decision on Saturday Rajiv will probably announce that through social media



Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published:January 29, 2021, 2:13 PM IST

