Rajiv Banerjee caught the plane of BJP-yoga by bowing from a distance kolkata

Even today he did not say a single bad word. Instead, he smiled faintly before leaving and said, "I don't see if I can do anything else."

#Kolkata: Standing on the ground of reality, he is a BJP activist today. But before boarding the flight to Delhi, Rajiv Banerjee once again said that he still has Mamata in his mind. Rajiv has no hesitation in admitting that no matter how big a personality he is in politics today, the contribution of Mamata Banerjee behind him is undeniable. As usual, Rajib’s Ubach, I am still bowing to him.

He left the assembly on Friday with tears in his eyes. Mamta’s picture was in her hand. Trinamool did not take Rajiv’s expression well. Someone said, doing drama, someone said preparing the way back. But Rajiv did not reply. He said, “Whether I will return or not is the next thing. But as long as I was there, I did the grassroots with my mind.”

Naturally, the counter question was what is the reason for leaving the party, if there is this loyalty towards the team leader, then who are her opponents? Rajiv said, “They buried me in the crematorium and released me. Leaving the party is my struggle for survival.”

Has worked from within the grassroots for a long time. Today he is a pioneer of a new path. This is not normal in Bengali politics. Rajiv is crying repeatedly in discomfort? The former forest minister did not hide anything. He said, “Yes, it’s uncomfortable. I used to do a group for so many years. Going from there to another place is initially uncomfortable.”

Besides, Rajiv also knows this, he has nothing else to do. Can’t be independent. But his only retreat before leaving. Keeping in mind the place of responsibility and professionalism, Rajiv said, “Amit Shah thinks of me as special, I am honored by it. I am not alone. There are additional surprises in the fair.” Sources said that JP Nadda is coming to join the fair. Rajiv told News18Bangla that Amit Shah can also be a virtual. “



But going the new way, why not have that happy rash on the face! The good-natured, calm, sensitive Rajiv reminded, “There are many who feel bad. Many people have done wrong day after day but I have become bad.” In Bengali politics, however, Rajib stayed a hundred yojanas away from the Kheur culture. Even today he did not say a single bad word. Instead, he smiled faintly and said, “I don’t see if I can do anything different.”

Published by:Arka Deb First published:January 30, 2021, 5:08 PM IST

