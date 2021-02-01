Rajiv Banerjee changes his twitter handle from Rajibaitc to RajibWB, Rajibaitc to RajibWB is Twitter handle | kolkata

Rajiv Bandopadhyay said, everyone will get his new identity. People will see him in a new form in the political arena.

#Kolkata: Amit Shah is wearing a scarf around his neck. He is accepting it with a smile. Until then, Rajiv Bandopadhyay’s Twitter handle was known as ajRajibaitc – which was sharply criticized by Rajiv Bandopadhyay, a former minister of state and a former MLA from Domjur. On Sunday, Rajiv landed on his familiar ground and sang against his former team. Even then, the word aitc was flashing next to his name on Twitter. He also changed that on Monday morning. The name of the new Twitter handle is ajRajibBanerjeeWB ..

Rajiv Bandopadhyay said, everyone will get his new identity. People will see him in a new form in the political arena. So at the moment, one of the tools of propaganda, he showed his change on social media. Even after that, of course, the trolls are not stopping him. Trinamool Shibir claims that Rajiv Bandopadhyay could not forget his former political identity. So it took 72 hours to change the handle of Twitter after leaving the team. However, despite the name change, the blue tick is still intact. As a result, his popularity did not stop.

Rajiv Bandopadhyay, however, said that he is now campaigning all over the state for the lotus flower. Sources said that he is starting that work from this week. In addition to his own district Howrah, he will campaign in multiple places including Hooghly, Balurghat. Rajiv Bandopadhyay used to handle the campaign or organization for the Trinamool Congress at different times. This time Rajib himself is going to launch a strong campaign in all those places. Rajiv Bandopadhyay said, “A good football player shows his skill slowly. I will also show his skill. I will score a goal in the final match.” However, Rajib has also clarified that he will increase the tension in the coming days. He claimed, “Amit Shah has asked me to go on a statewide campaign. And I will do that by all means.” So, in response to the criticism, Rajib is changing the handle of Twitter and starting the BJP’s campaign with a strong step.

Published by:Dolon Chattopadhyay First published:February 1, 2021, 2:05 PM IST

