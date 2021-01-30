Rajiv did not get a place on the chartered plane, Rudranil went on another flight to join the BJP. kolkata

Rudranil joined the Trinamool Congress and got the post of chairman of the government committee. He has remained as the president of the vocational education parliament.

#Kolkata: He could be seen in regular party classes at an early age. As soon as the storm of change arose in Bengal, the mind changed. Rudranil Ghosh joined the Trinamool. In the last few days, he has explained, the mind has risen from there as well. Today, when Rajiv Banerjee boarded a special Delhi-bound flight, Rudranil Ghosh also left for Delhi almost silently. But not on Rajiv-Vaishali’s chartered plane, ‘Chaplin went on another flight. If all goes well, Rudranil Ghosh will also take the gerua baton from Amit Shah.

Rudranil’s joining the BJP is not an illusion. Jealousy was falling from his throat in the tide of change of party. He could not accept the various tasks of the team. The dissonant tone meant that he was in the crowd of defectors. He was in touch with Kailash Vijayavargiya, Shankudev Pandara. That is the end.

It was said that Rudranil could join the BJP at the Dumurjola Stadium in his district Howrah. But that plan was thwarted when Amit Shah canceled the tour due to the Delhi blasts. Rudra himself expressed his desire to go to Delhi on this day. But as he did not have a place on the pre-arranged chartered plane, another plane ticket was canceled.

Rudranil joined the Trinamool Congress and got the post of chairman of the government committee. He has remained as the president of the vocational education parliament. Rudranil was also the chairman of the management committee of a college in Howrah. As soon as it became clear that there was no place on the chartered plane, political observers began to say, “Will this new journey be fulfilled?”

Published by:Arka Deb First published:January 30, 2021, 7:22 PM IST

