Ram temple, dip in crime: Anandiben Patel lists UP’s feats; Oppn walks out

In her address to the joint session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature on Thursday, Governor Anandiben Patel listed the inauguration of construction of the “grand temple at the birth place of Shri Ram” as one of the achievements of the Yogi Adityanath-led state government.

While the opposition staged a walk-out protesting the farm laws and the law-and-order situation in the state as soon as her address began on the first day of the Budget session, Patel said there was a dip in crimes against women and action. was taken against criminals. She lauded the state government for stemming the spread of the coronavirus.

“My government accomplished the successful inauguration of the construction of a grand temple at the birth place of Shri Ram in Ayodhya by the Honorable Prime Minister in the presence of revered saints and other dignitaries during the corona period. It was widely appreciated. For this, I express my gratitude to the Honorable Prime Minister and the country’s judiciary, ”she said.

She expressed her pleasure over the state tableau, titled ‘Ayodhya: Cultural Heritage of Uttar Pradesh’, being ranked first in the Republic Day parade, and Deepotsav in Ayodhya and Dev Deepawali in Varanasi.

The governor said the state government was able to control crimes by canceling arms licenses and seizing properties worth Rs 1,000 crore.

Opposition created an uproar inside as well as outside the House, raising the issues of the “murder of Unnao girls on Wednesday; atrocities against farmers, Dalits and backward as well as minority communities; and rising prices of petroleum products ”.