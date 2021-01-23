Navigation
Rana Daggubati on the latest discovery+ original ‘Mission Frontline’
Rana Daggubati on the latest discovery+ original ‘Mission Frontline’

Last December, discovery+ announced it was foraying into the world of exclusive Indian originals. Now, as the nation gears up to celebrate its 72nd Republic Day, discovery+, India’s first and leading aggregated real-life entertainment and learning app, is now all set to launch the most anticipated show titled, Mission Frontline on January 21, 2021. Featuring multi-award-winning actor and producer Rana Daggubati, ‘Mission Frontline’ highlights the life of Border Security Force, our frontline heroes, fighting at the border to keep the country safe.

In the special episode, Rana Daggubati will experience first-hand the difficult life of a BSF Jawan and live with the border men at the Murar Post, Jaisalmer. The Jaisalmer base camp has one of the richest histories as it is home to rich martial traditions and a witness to numerous battles. Providing an intimate glimpse into the lives of border men who put themselves at risk every day, this special documentary is bound to evoke a deep sense of appreciation for these unsung heroes.

Watch the trailer here- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QOxgW_epTvM

