Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha’s next, Ayushmann Khurrana-Vaani’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui release dates out

As the world gradually prepares for normalcy, filmmakers are announcing the arrival of their big-budgeted films. On Friday, T-Series took to social media to share the release dates of Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurranna-Vaani Kapoor’s next films.

Helmed by Luv Ranjan, the Ranbir and Shraddha film will hit cinema halls during Holi, on March 18. While it’s the first collaboration of Ranbir and Shraddha, the film also marks Boney Kapoor’s acting appearance. Dimple Kapadia will also be seen playing a pivotal role. The yet-untitled film was announced in December 2019, and was slated to release last year. However, the coronavirus-led pandemic caused a delay. The film went on floors earlier this year in Delhi.

Expressing her excitement of working with Ranbir, Shraddha had earlier told PTI, “I am doing Luv Ranjan’s film with Ranbir Kapoor. I have loved Luv’s films – Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. I am super excited to be working with Ranbir. He is one of the best actors of our generation. I have loved his work. Nothing was offered to me earlier with Ranbir, I am looking forward to this film. ”

It has actually been a long wait for all Ranbir Kapoor fans, given his last film Sanju released way back in 2018. He was set to get back on screen with bestie Ayan Mukerji’s ambitious Brahmastra, but the film has seen too many delays. As for Shraddha, the actor enjoyed the success of Street Dancer 3D and Baaghi 3 last year.

Sharing the news T-Series’ earlier this afternoon tweeted, “Mark your calendars! Luv Ranjan’s next starring #RanbirKapoor & hraShraddhaKapoor will release on Holi 2022, 18th March! Produced by @luv_ranjan & @gargankur, presented by #GulshanKumar & #BhushanKumar. Also starring #DimpleKapadia & oneyBoneyKapoor. ”

The production company also announced the release of its another film- Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The modern day love story, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles. It will have a theatrical release on July 9.

Abhishek Kapoor’s #ChandigarhKareAashiqui Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor is all set for a theatrical release on 9th July 2021.

A modern-day love story produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Pragya Kapoor’s Guy in the Sky Pictures. pic.twitter.com/h0CiTZMwi9 – T-Series (@TSeries) February 19, 2021

The team wrapped up the shoot of the film last year during Christmas. Given Ayushmann Khurrana was shooting in Chandigarh, he had spoken about spending the festive time with his family. “It’s been a decade since I last spent New Year with family in Chandigarh. I will be fortunate to spend Christmas and New Year with them this year, and I know it will be priceless, ”Khurrana said in a statement.

The actor has a long line-up of films in the coming months. He recently announced prepping for Anubhav Sinha’s Anek and Anubhati Kashyap’s Doctor G. Vaani, on the other hand, has Bell Bottom and Shamshera next in her kitty.