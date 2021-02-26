Navigation
Rape accused ties nuptial knot inside Odisha jail
National News

2 min read


An Odisha jail doubled as an venue for solemnisation of marriage when an inmate accused of rape tied the knot with the complainant following court orders, officials said.

“Under Trial Prisoner Rajesh Singh (23) of Gurudijhatia area of ​​the district married the rape survivor inside the jail premises by exchanging garlands, after orders from a POCSO court and the DG (Prisons),” Choudwar Circle Jail Superintendent Kulamani Behera said.

The bride, who turned 18 last month, was impregnated by Singh last year and is now a mother of a baby boy, the official said.

The woman went to her in-laws’ place after the marriage, but Singh will have to stay in jail for now as his bail application is scheduled to be heard again next month.

Hearing an earlier bail application, the POCSO court had said it would be considered only if he marries the woman, the jail official said.

The jail authorities had taken the help of a local NGO in making arrangements for the marriage on Thursday, which was solemnized in the presence of family members, friends and an advocate of the POCSO court.

A wedding reception was also held later, which was attended by other inmates, he added.

.



Source link

Desk

See author's posts

