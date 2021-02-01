Rath Yatra in Bengal with Shah-Nadda, BJP’s letter to Nabanne seeking permission kolkata

The BJP is not leaving any gap in the pre-poll election campaign This time in their thoughts Rath Yatra across the state Route has been determined Gerua Shibir sent a letter to state chief secretary Alapana Banerjee seeking permission for the mega rath yatra (‘Parivartan Jatra’ in BJP).

#Kolkata: Ekushey Bangla occupation! To this end, the BJP is making no gaps in the pre-poll election campaign This time in their thoughts Rath Yatra across the state Route has been determined Gerua Shibir sent a letter to state chief secretary Alapana Banerjee seeking permission for the mega rath yatra (‘Parivartan Jatra’ in BJP).

According to the BJP’s program, there will be five separate rath yatras from five organizational zones. According to party sources, Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah will be in the procession. BJP National President JP Nadda will be coming.

A senior BJP leader said, “We still want Amit Shah to be on the Rath Yatra in Cooch Behar. But it has not been decided yet which JP Nadda will take part in the Rath Yatra.” It is also learned that BJP co-president Pratap Banerjee has sent a letter to Navanne Alapan Banerjee asking him to coordinate with the state and local administrations so that the program can be conducted peacefully. He also said that each rath yatra would follow a set route and pass through multiple political rallies. These five rath yatras will be held in all the assembly constituencies of West Bengal Each rath yatra will last for 20-25 days

Let’s see when and where the 5 Rath Yatra:

First Rath Yatra: It will cover Nadia, Murshidabad and North 24 Parganas It will start on February 24 at Nadia in Navadwip It will end at Barrackpore



Second Rath Yatra: It will cover Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, North-South Dinajpur, Alipurduar, Kochbihar and Malda. It will start from Kochbihar Town on February 8 and end at Malda Town

Third Rath Yatra: It will cover the whole of Kolkata and South 24 Parganas It will start on February 6 in Kakdwip and end in Kolkata

Fourth Rath Yatra: It will cover Howrah, Hooghly, East-West Midnapore and Jhargram It will start on February 9 in Jhargram and end at Belur in Howrah

Fifth and last rath yatra: It will cover Burdwan, Asansol, Birbhum, Purulia and Bankura It will start at Tarapith on February 9 and end at Purulia Town

Published by:Subhapam Saha First published:February 1, 2021, 9:59 PM IST

