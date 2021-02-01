Navigation
Rath Yatra in Bengal with Shah-Nadda, BJP’s letter to Nabanne seeking permission kolkata
Kolkata Updates

Rath Yatra in Bengal with Shah-Nadda, BJP’s letter to Nabanne seeking permission kolkata

3 min read


BJP to Hold Rath Yatra in Poll bound West Bengal Amit Shah and JP Nadda Likely to Attend

The BJP is not leaving any gap in the pre-poll election campaign This time in their thoughts Rath Yatra across the state Route has been determined Gerua Shibir sent a letter to state chief secretary Alapana Banerjee seeking permission for the mega rath yatra (‘Parivartan Jatra’ in BJP).

#Kolkata: Ekushey Bangla occupation! To this end, the BJP is making no gaps in the pre-poll election campaign This time in their thoughts Rath Yatra across the state Route has been determined Gerua Shibir sent a letter to state chief secretary Alapana Banerjee seeking permission for the mega rath yatra (‘Parivartan Jatra’ in BJP).

According to the BJP’s program, there will be five separate rath yatras from five organizational zones. According to party sources, Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah will be in the procession. BJP National President JP Nadda will be coming.

A senior BJP leader said, “We still want Amit Shah to be on the Rath Yatra in Cooch Behar. But it has not been decided yet which JP Nadda will take part in the Rath Yatra.” It is also learned that BJP co-president Pratap Banerjee has sent a letter to Navanne Alapan Banerjee asking him to coordinate with the state and local administrations so that the program can be conducted peacefully. He also said that each rath yatra would follow a set route and pass through multiple political rallies. These five rath yatras will be held in all the assembly constituencies of West Bengal Each rath yatra will last for 20-25 days

Let’s see when and where the 5 Rath Yatra:

First Rath Yatra: It will cover Nadia, Murshidabad and North 24 Parganas It will start on February 24 at Nadia in Navadwip It will end at Barrackpore 6


<!–

Loading…

–>

Second Rath Yatra: It will cover Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, North-South Dinajpur, Alipurduar, Kochbihar and Malda. It will start from Kochbihar Town on February 8 and end at Malda Town

Third Rath Yatra: It will cover the whole of Kolkata and South 24 Parganas It will start on February 6 in Kakdwip and end in Kolkata

Fourth Rath Yatra: It will cover Howrah, Hooghly, East-West Midnapore and Jhargram It will start on February 9 in Jhargram and end at Belur in Howrah

Fifth and last rath yatra: It will cover Burdwan, Asansol, Birbhum, Purulia and Bankura It will start at Tarapith on February 9 and end at Purulia Town

<!– bharat matronay static ads start

/1039154/Bengali_News18/Bengali_News18_ImpressionsTrackers/Bengali_News18_ImpressionsTrackers_BharatMatrimony

bharat matronay static ads end –>

Published by:Subhapam Saha

First published:February 1, 2021, 9:59 PM IST

<!–


First published:

–>

Read the full story

!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘482038382136514’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

Share
Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin

You May Like This --

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Kolkata Updates

Kolkata Updates

3 top officials of the State Election Commission suddenly transferred before the vote! Three Officials In West Bengal Election Office Transferred Ahead Of Assembly Polls | kolkata

3 min read
Kolkata Updates

Ekushey vote from the budget, take a look at the best news of the day!

1 min read
Kolkata Updates

Today is the coldest day in the state, cold wave alert in 16 districts including Kolkata weather update pb | kolkata

3 min read
Kolkata Updates

Bike rider killed in car crash on mother flyover! Watch the video bike-accident-at-maa-flyover pb | kolkata

3 min read
%d bloggers like this: