RBI JE admit card 2021 released, here’s how to download
RBI JE admit card 2021 released, here's how to download

RBI JE admit card 2021: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on February 26 released the admit card for the Junior Engineer (JE) recruitment exam 2021. The candidates appeared in the exam can download the hall ticket through the website- opportunities.rbi.org.in. The recruitment exam is scheduled to be held on March 8.

RBI JE admit card 2021: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, rbi.org.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘opportunities @ RBI’ at the end of the page

Step 3: A new page will open, click on ‘call letter’ under ‘current vacancies’

Step 4: Click on admission letter for JE exam

Step 5: Enter log-in credentials

Step 6: Admit card will appear, download it and take a print out for further reference.

The recruitment drive is being held for 48 vacancies, 24 vacancies are for Junior Engineer (Civil), and 24 for Junior Engineer (Electrical).

Leave a Reply

