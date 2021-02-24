Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G launch today; How to watch livestream, other details

The Realme Narzo 30 series is launching in India today. Ahead of the launch, there have been a lot of leaks around the new devices. The Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, the highest-end variant of the series, is expected to be the most affordable 5G phone in India to date.

How to watch the Realme Narzo 30 series launch

The Realme Narzo 30 Pro launch event will begin at 12:30 pm on February 24. The launch can be live-streamed on Realme’s official YouTube channel as well as the social media handles. While the live stream link isn’t officially out yet, we will be updating the same here as soon as possible. Meanwhile, here’s Realme’s teaser video for the phone.

What are the products to be launched?

Realme is launching the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G as well as a Narzo 30A. Taking cues from the Narzo 20 series, we can deduce that the Narzo 30A will be a budget-offering and the Narzo 30 Pro 5G will be a mid-range device. There is no word on a Realme Narzo 30 yet, but that device should launch soon after.

Apart from the phones, Realme is also launching the Realme Buds Air 2. The new pair of true wireless earbuds will succeed the original Realme Buds Air and are set to bring features like active noise cancellation and 25-hour battery life. Realme has also partnered with popular music-duo The Chainsmokers to promote the product.

Get CLOSER to your dreams when you turn the #NoiseOffrealmeOn with the Special Invited Chief Tuners of #realme, TheChainsmokers. Upload the noises you wish to filter out & stand a chance to win the # realmeBudsAir2. Participate now: https://t.co/ODWRzUUNHc pic.twitter.com/ykyN9H2i16 – realme TechLife (alrealmeTechLife) February 23, 2021

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G: What to expect

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset. It will feature a 6.5-inch FHD + display with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will also come with 30W fast charging support.

Other details like the memory and camera configurations are yet to be revealed. The Narzo 30 Pro 5G is hinted to be priced lower than the Realme X7, which means it could cost less than Rs 20,000.

Realme Narzo 30A: Expected specifications

The Realme Narzo 30A is expected to sport a 6.5-inch display, a water-drop notch, a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, a 6.5-inch display and a 6,000mAh battery. The phone is speculated to feature a 13MP dual rear camera and an 8MP front camera. Other details are still under wraps and should be revealed tomorrow.