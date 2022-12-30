Commentary: I’ve loved Star Wars for decades. Disney’s bold, new direction thrills me
id=”article-body” class=”row” section=”article-body” data-component=”trackCWV”>
Every conversation I’ve had since December 2017 leads to an inevitable question: “What did you think of ?”
Rian Johnson’s 2017 entry into the saga was but got swept up in an astounding amount of , 188bet with for the director, that forced off Instagram and demands from angry viewers that the movie .
It’s shameful stuff that almost made me embarrassed to call myself a Star Wars fan. The ongoing surrounding impact on a galaxy far, far away continues to astound me, and as the fast approaches, I can’t help but feel like I live in a different world than all those angry fans.
I’ve loved Star Wars for w88 review more than two decades, and I’ve never been happier with the direction the franchise is going.
Then in 2012, Disney and my beloved Expanded Universe from two years later. The books, comics and games I’d consumed and loved up to that point no longer counted, but I was pragmatic about that. The canon was , and it would’ve been near-impossible for future movies to work around while appealing to the casual viewer.
At least CGI animated series The Clone Wars stayed in canon, and the equally wonderful followup show filled more of the gaps in the timeline.
In case you loved this information and you wish to receive more information regarding 188bet ทางเข้า assure visit our page.
Average Rating