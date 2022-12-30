Commentary: I’ve loved Star Wars for decades. Disney’s bold, new direction thrills me

id=”article-body” class=”row” section=”article-body” data-component=”trackCWV”>

Every conversation I’ve had since December 2017 leads to an inevitable question: “What did you think of ?”

Rian Johnson’s 2017 entry into the saga was but got swept up in an astounding amount of , 188bet with for the director, that forced off Instagram and demands from angry viewers that the movie .

It’s shameful stuff that almost made me embarrassed to call myself a Star Wars fan. The ongoing surrounding impact on a galaxy far, far away continues to astound me, and as the fast approaches, I can’t help but feel like I live in a different world than all those angry fans.

I’ve loved Star Wars for w88 review more than two decades, and I’ve never been happier with the direction the franchise is going.