Individualism and customizations have always been core elements of the Zippo product range. Keeping that in mind, Zippo enthusiasts across the country can now customize their Zippo windproof lighter to fit the needs on their travels, with the newly launched collection of lighter inserts – providing one lighter with multiple flames. The collection launches with three unique options: a single butane torch, a double butane torch and a rechargeable arc. Offering a source of flame that lasts longer than before, these inserts are designed to perfectly fit any regular Zippo lighter case.

With a sleek design and unparalleled reliability, Zippo windproof lighters make an easy and stylish travel companion while offering exceptional functionality. The wide array of designs that Zippo offers have afforded Zippo a status as a global design icon that can be part of anyone’s everyday life. Be it the Butane torches or the iconic arc insert, the Zippo Windproof Lighters are sure to match your flame.

Let this World Tourism Day be the start of a new adventure with Zippo windproof lighters. Choose from an array of new designs available on the Zippo India website http://www.zippo.in/.