Relax within Nature with the VitrA Showerhead Strato

VitrA, the leading bathroom solutions brand of Eczacıbaşı Building Products Division in Turkey, has introduced their all new showerhead – Strato. This showerhead has a gorgeous design and it produces a very consistent and relaxing spray pattern. When it comes to taking a shower, this is the best showerhead for relaxing and can add a bit of spa-like luxury to your bath.

The natural beauty of water doubles the pleasure of taking a shower. This has now been refined and brought into the bathroom by VitrA’s new Strato showerhead. You can enjoy Strato’s waterfall feature for a nature-like experience or even revel in its aquarain mode that refreshes and relaxes you just like the delightful summer rain.

The Stratoshowerhead optimizes your bathroom to create a beautiful showering environment. You can indulge in nature inspired showering experience with the VitrA Strato showerhead.

Website: http://www.vitra-india.com/