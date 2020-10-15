RELIANCE GENERAL INSURANCE GETS THE RIGHT MIX OF TECHNOLOGY AND HEART IN IT’S NEW BRAND MASCOT BROBOT

Reliance General Insurance, a 100% subsidiary of Reliance Capital has unveiled its new brand campaign Tech + Heart with its new brand mascot “BroBot”. The campaign is aimed at re-enforcing Reliance General Insurance’s positioning as a new-age general insurance brand, that offers customers the convenience of Technology along with the empathy of a human Heart and build upon its philosophy of LiveSmart.

Through this multimedia campaign, Reliance General Insurance aims to transcend into a digital player that meets the evolving needs of customers by providing tech enabled solution that ensures easy policy issuance, renewal and claim assistance while delivering the service with high-levels of empathy and care. With the brand mascot, the campaign is designed to showcase the brand ethos of being customer-first and simplify the service experience at each stage of the customer journey. The campaign will be able to connect with people across different age groups as the messaging is easily relatable.

Talking about this launch, Mr. Rakesh Jain, ED & CEO, Reliance General Insurance said, “The general insurance industry today is at the tipping point in rapid digitisation aimed at simplifying the customer experience and offering round the clock support and assistance. We at RGI have always focused on digitization and the Coronavirus pandemic only accelerated this process for us. However, we as a General Insurance company also understand that technological disruption needs to amalgamate with humane values and focus on being customer-first, always. That is why with this brand campaign and our new brand mascot ‘BroBot’ we want to embody this ethos and present insurance with a fresh perspective to our customers in the new normal”

YouTube link of the Brand Film: https://youtu.be/s2bCiqr8ORU