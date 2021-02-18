Rescue cat hailed as hero after sniffing out dangerous gas leak, saving owners

A family’s rescue cat is being hailed as a hero after it helped sniff out a gas leak at their Oregon home, saving their lives.

According to KATU, an ABC News Affiliate, Sandi Martin was playing with her cat Lilly on February 12 when she noticed that the feline was sniffing around and was oddly preoccupied with the fireplace valve.

When Martin leaned in closely to see what caught the cat’s attention, she recognized a faint smell of natural gas. “I went over and sniffed and there was a natural gas smell,” Martin said KGW.com.

After calling her husband Mike for a second opinion, she contacted NW Natural, their gas company, for assistance. An employee from the company arrived about 20 minutes later and confirmed that their house has a gas leak.

Lilly is a special-needs rescue who has now in turn, helped rescue her adoptive family! You can catch her story on KGWNews, ATKATUNews or fox12oregon between 4 and 6:30 pm this evening. #PDX #rescuecat https://t.co/zuyh9uUwIt – Cat Adoption Team (atCatAdopt) February 17, 2021

“He tested all the other sources of gas and went outside and cut off the pipe to the gas there and capped it off and shut down the fireplace. She might have saved our lives, ”Martin told the news agency.

If the cat hadn’t sniffed out the gas leak, it could have built up and potentially caused an explosion or fire.

Lily was adopted from the Cat Adoption Team (CAT) right before the pandemic.

Apart from her ‘gas leak detecting’ skill, Lilly also has 21 toes while most cats only have 18. According to CAT, despite her life-saving ability, the feline is suffering from Feline Leukemia Virus, an infection which can shorten a cat’s life. span.