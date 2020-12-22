Discovery Channel is back with Season 2 of ‘Feelin Alive’, featuring Amol Parashar and Cyrus Sahukar

After a long time of being cooped up at home, a lot of us are craving that feeling of exhilaration that comes from participating in extreme adventure sports. The adrenalin rush, the sheer excitement, the butterflies in the stomach before taking the plunge are all hallmarks of what great adventures look like! Discovery Channel, the country’s leading real-life entertainment channel, is all set to bring back the thrill of extreme sports with an exciting new season of its beloved adventure reality series Feelin Alive Season 2, this time, helmed by two very dynamic and talented hosts Amol Parashar and Cyrus Sahukar. Presented by Mi 10T pro and in partnership with Audible, White Hat Jr., Renault, Amul and Ather energy, Feelin Alive Season 2 premieres on 28th December, 2020 on Discovery Channel, Discovery HD, TLC and TLC HD.

Shot in one of the most beautiful locations in India, Manali, the show will take the viewers on an adventure to conquer the extreme and experience that adrenaline rush that they’ve been craving for some time now. The four-part series will see the hosts Amol Parashar and Cyrus Sahukar as they go around Manali discovering the unknown and overcoming their fears. Training under experts, the duo will set out to perform some extreme sports including slacklining at Jagat Sukh, canyoning at Jogini Falls, snowboarding at Solang Valley and ATV off-roading. This action-packed season is sure to make the viewers feel alive!