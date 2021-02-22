Robert Vadra rides bicycle in protest against rising fuel prices

A day after Congress President Sonia Gandhi flagged The “unsustainable” fuel price levels witnessed in the country, her son-in-law and businessman Robert Vadra Monday protested against the record-breaking prices by riding a bicycle in the national capital.

Vadra cycled from Delhi’s Khan Market to his office to protest against the continuous price hike.

In Madhya Pradesh too, Congress leaders including PC Sharma, Jitu Patwari and Kunal Chaudhary rode their cycles to the Legislative Assembly. Petrol price in the state has already surged past the Rs 100-mark.

On Sunday, Sonia Gandhi wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to follow “Raj Dharma” by partially rolling back the excise duty on petrol and diesel. The increase in fuel prices, she said, was hurting farmers, the poor and the middle and salaried class, who are battling an “unprecedented economic slowdown, widespread unemployment, wage reductions and job losses, high prices and erosion of income”.

The price of petrol on Saturday touched an all time high of Rs 97 per liter in Mumbai while diesel crossed the Rs 88 mark. This increase, the largest daily increase oil companies started to revise rates on a daily basis in 2017, pushed the petrol price to Rs 90.58 a liter in Delhi.

.