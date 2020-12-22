Roshan Goenka bags the Inaugural BTBA League 2020

Lake Town resident Roshan Goenka has won the inaugural Bengal Tenpin Bowling Association (BTBA) League 2020 defeating Kunal Dujari by 35 pins. BTBA is the State level body for Tenpin Bowling Sport affiliated to Tenpin Federation of India.

The month-long tournament was held at Mani Square Mall. 24 participants took part in the tournament. 16 games were played in the league.

The games started on an exciting note with Roshan Goenka defeating Navneet Lahoti in a close match of 394-388 whereas Kunal Dujari swept away both the games from the hands of League No.1 Beni Gopal Lahoti in the 2nd Semi-finale defeating the latter by 38 pins.

In the finale, 2 games were played between the finalists Roshan Goenka and Kunal Dujari in which Roshan took a 36 pin lead against his counterpart Kunal Dujari in the first game. He continued the lead in the 2nd game to bag the championship comfortably.

Samrat Agarwal was adjusted as the Emerging Player of the Tournament and Tournament Find Out award was given to Shivam Mehta.

All in all it was a grand epilogue to the league, with new insights and level of competition to the game.

Match Details:

Final: Roshan Goenka bt Kunal Dujari 369(192,177)-334(156,178)

Semi-Final1:- Roshan Goenka bt Navneet Lahoti 394(201,193)-388(192,196)

Semi-Final2:- Kunal Dujari bt Beni Gopal Lahoti 356(177,179)-318(164,154)