Royal Enfield Himalayan in the country’s market, the price starts from Rs 2 lakh New Royal Enfield Himalayan Launched in India at Rs 2 Lakh | national

#NewDelhi: This time the country’s market is Royal Enfield Himalayan. The company said in a statement today that it has launched the Royal Enfield Himalayan in several European countries and the UK as well as the Indian market. In this case, this bike will be available in three new options namely Granite Black, Mirage Silver and Pine Green. Includes tripper navigation system. Let’s find out in detail!

This new Royal Enfield Himalayan bike will retain the look of the original model i.e. the original design. The new addition, however, is on the Boyle Enfield tripper. In this case there is a proper navigation display device for real time direction. Pairing is also available on this device with the help of Google Map platform. In this case, the device can be paired with the Royal Enfield app and the bike-rider’s smartphone.

The bike has undergone some changes in terms of seating arrangement. In this case an extra plate is being added to the back seat i.e. the rear carrier. Because of this, any luggage bag or other thing can be carried in a better way. In addition, the height of the rare career has been reduced a bit. According to the manufacturer, this change has been made in the case of the rear carrier keeping in mind that it is convenient for the rider as well as others to get on the bike. Also the new Himalayan model is relatively thin and a new front back has been added.

There is no change in the engine of the bike. In this case, 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan motorcycle has 411 CC single cylinder engine. It can deliver power up to 24.3 BHP at 7500 rpm and up to 32 Nm of torque at 4000-4500 rpm. The engine comes with a five speed gearbox. It is heard that the price of this motorcycle may be around Rs 2,01,314.

According to Vinod K Dasari, CEO of Royal Enfield, Royal Enfield Himalayan has created a new segment in the global market in less than five years. Since 2016, the demand of buyers has gradually increased. This bike has been repeatedly upgraded and changed keeping in mind the needs of the customers. Attempts have been made to make the look of the bike more attractive. Hopefully, the new bike will catch the eye of buyers!

Published by:Piya Banerjee First published:February 12, 2021, 4:40 PM IST

