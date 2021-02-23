Navigation
Rubina Dilaik celebrates her Bigg Boss 14 win with husband Abhinav Shukla and her friends, see photos

Ever since Rubina Dilaik was announced the winner of Bigg Boss 14, celebrations for the television actor have not stopped. After getting a warm welcome from her husband and former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Abhinav Shukla, her friends from the industry hosted a bash for the Shakti actor on Monday evening.

Rubina shared pictures from the celebrations on Instagram with a caption that read, “Celebrations with my people.”

Check out the photos here:

rubina dilaik with srishty rode Rubina Dilaik struck a pose with Srishty Rode. (Photo: Rubina Dilaik / Instagram)
rubina dilaik bigg boss winner Here’s a special cake for Rubina Dilaik. (Photo: Rubina Dilaik / Instagram)
Sharad Kelkar, Surveen Chawla and others attended Rubina Dilaik’s party. (Photo: Rubina Dilaik / Instagram)
rubina dilaik Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik pose for a picture together. (Photo: Rubina Dilaik / Instagram)
abhinav shukla Sharing this photo on Instagram, Abhinav Shukla wrote, “Celebrations along with lot of gratitude to the fans and public who supported us and showered so much love. #rubinadilaik ”. (Photo: Abhinav Shukla / Instagram)
srishty rode Another photo of Srishty and Rubina together. (Photo: Srishty Rode/ Instagram)

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Rubina Dilaik said that her journey of 143 days in Bigg Boss house was “worth every effort, struggle and failure” that she faced in the show.

The actor dedicated her win to her fans. “As I have always said, an artist’s existence and identity are only because of the audience. I have this trophy in my hand because I have these million people who have immense faith and love in me. And this win is only because of them, ”she said.

