Rubina Dilaik wins Bigg Boss season 14

After four and a half month of being locked inside, television actress Rubina Dilaik has finally emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 14. The Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress bagged the trophy along with a cash prize.

Rubina was the only contestant locked inside the Bigg Boss house since day 1. Others got evicted or took voluntary exit and came back on the show for their second stint.

Rubina found a friend in actress Jasmin Bhasin in the Bigg Boss house. But friends turned foes and the former became friends with actress Nikki Tamboli. Rubina’s husband, actor Abhinav Shukla, who was also a contestant, always stood by her side.

During her stint, Rubina also revealed a big secret about her marriage. She said that she and Abhinav were about to get a divorce. They had given each other time till November, 2020.

