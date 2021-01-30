Navigation
Rudranil is also going to Delhi and will join BJP today along with Rajiv Rudranil Ghosh to Join BJP Today. | kolkata
Kolkata Updates

Rudranil is also going to Delhi and will join BJP today along with Rajiv Rudranil Ghosh to Join BJP Today. | kolkata

2 min read


Rudranil Ghosh 6

#Kolkata: Actor Rudranil Ghosh is going to Delhi with Rajiv Banerjee and Vaishali Dalmiya. He is also joining BJP today Rudranil, once a grassroots supporter, is going to Delhi on a special flight with Rajiv Banerjee.

Rudranil himself had hinted a few days ago that he was joining the BJP He was also vocal in criticizing the ruling party However, he was not directly associated with the grassroots In the last few days, Rudranil has been meeting leaders like Shuvendu Adhikari and Kailash Vijayavargi.

The top BJP leadership has sent chartered planes from Delhi to take Rajiv Banerjee, Vaishali Dalmia, Prabir Ghoshal, Rathin Chakraborty and Rudranil Ghosh. Because if all went well, they might have picked up the BJP flag from Amit Shah’s hand at the Dumurjala meeting in Howrah on Sunday. But due to the blast in Delhi, Amit Shah’s state tour was canceled In this situation, Rajiv Banerjee was immediately flown to Delhi and arranged to join. They will leave for Delhi on a special flight this afternoon The leaders are expected to return to Kolkata tonight after a meeting with Amit Shah. Rajiv, Vaishali and all the newcomers will also be present at the meeting in Howrah on Sunday Amit Shah can speak in the meeting through virtual

Pracheta Panja

<!– bharat matronay static ads start

/1039154/Bengali_News18/Bengali_News18_ImpressionsTrackers/Bengali_News18_ImpressionsTrackers_BharatMatrimony

bharat matronay static ads end –>

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh

First published:January 30, 2021, 2:59 PM IST

<!–


First published:

–>

Read the full story

!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘482038382136514’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

Share
Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin

You May Like This --

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Kolkata Updates

Kolkata Updates

3 top officials of the State Election Commission suddenly transferred before the vote! Three Officials In West Bengal Election Office Transferred Ahead Of Assembly Polls | kolkata

3 min read
Kolkata Updates

Ekushey vote from the budget, take a look at the best news of the day!

1 min read
Kolkata Updates

Today is the coldest day in the state, cold wave alert in 16 districts including Kolkata weather update pb | kolkata

3 min read
Kolkata Updates

Bike rider killed in car crash on mother flyover! Watch the video bike-accident-at-maa-flyover pb | kolkata

3 min read
%d bloggers like this: