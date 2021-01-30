Rudranil is also going to Delhi and will join BJP today along with Rajiv Rudranil Ghosh to Join BJP Today. | kolkata

#Kolkata: Actor Rudranil Ghosh is going to Delhi with Rajiv Banerjee and Vaishali Dalmiya. He is also joining BJP today Rudranil, once a grassroots supporter, is going to Delhi on a special flight with Rajiv Banerjee.

Rudranil himself had hinted a few days ago that he was joining the BJP He was also vocal in criticizing the ruling party However, he was not directly associated with the grassroots In the last few days, Rudranil has been meeting leaders like Shuvendu Adhikari and Kailash Vijayavargi.

The top BJP leadership has sent chartered planes from Delhi to take Rajiv Banerjee, Vaishali Dalmia, Prabir Ghoshal, Rathin Chakraborty and Rudranil Ghosh. Because if all went well, they might have picked up the BJP flag from Amit Shah’s hand at the Dumurjala meeting in Howrah on Sunday. But due to the blast in Delhi, Amit Shah’s state tour was canceled In this situation, Rajiv Banerjee was immediately flown to Delhi and arranged to join. They will leave for Delhi on a special flight this afternoon The leaders are expected to return to Kolkata tonight after a meeting with Amit Shah. Rajiv, Vaishali and all the newcomers will also be present at the meeting in Howrah on Sunday Amit Shah can speak in the meeting through virtual

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published:January 30, 2021, 2:59 PM IST

