Rupankar Bagchi’s New Pujo Single ‘Samay Thomke Daray’ To Be Released Soon By Ministry Of Muzik

Bengalis have savored new songs that are released during Durga Puja by various singers for time immemorial. Though the cultural lineage and the fondness that Pujor Gaan used to hold in the minds of the Bengalis has somehow faded over time. To rekindle the nostalgia and bring back the soulful charm of Pujor Gaan, National Award winner Rupankar Bagchi sings ‘Samay Thomke Daray’. The song will be released after Mahalaya.

‘Samay Thomke Daray’ is composed by Shiladitya-Raj. The duo has previously presented soulful compositions in various film and non-film albums wherein singers like Asha Bhonsle, Amit Kumar, Usha Uthup, Kumar Shanu, Abhijeet and many others have sung. Shiladitya Chaudhury, besides being a Communication Strategist and a Food Entrepreneur, has an affinity towards wildlife photography and composing songs, on the other hand, Raj hails form the fields of Accounting, he is a Chartered Accountant by profession and a music aficionado at heart. The prolific combination of their bond has given birth to ‘Samay Thomke Daray’ that is going to be the first Pujor Gaan for this year and will stem a breath of fresh air amidst the almost chocking pandemic condition. The song has been vividly visualized and will come in a Audio-Visual pact when released.

‘This year is surrounded with gloom. Bengalis, however, are prepping up for the Biggest Festival round the year by adhering to the restrictions. We felt Pujor Gaan is something that will boost the moral under the given circumstances, hence the idea was formed and ‘Samay Thomke Daray’ saw the light of the day. We are happy to work with Rupankar once again. Being an ace performer, he has excellently crooned the song in his mellifluous voice. We are eagerly awaiting to receive the audience reaction”, said Shiladitya-Raj, Composers.

The song, written by Saikat Chattopadhyay is being produced by Ministry of Muzik and will be available in its Youtube Channel. In the coming days, Ministry of Muzik will showcase some brilliant musical works by some of the legends of the musical arena and will also provide platform to the emerging talents as well.