Saaho fame director Sujeeth collaborates with Zee Studios for action-drama

Filmmaker Sujeeth, best known for helming superstar Prabhas-starrer Saaho, has signed on to direct Zee Studios’ upcoming action-thriller-drama. The 30-year-old filmmaker made his directorial debut with the 2014 Telugu romantic comedy Run Raja Run and followed it up with Saaho in 2019. Sujeeth said his yet-to-be titled film will be a combination of thrilling action and powerful emotional sequences. .

“I’m very excited to work with Zee Studios on this new project. Saaho was an out-and-out action movie. But this time I’ll be playing with the emotional angle too in addition to the power-packed action sequences. Can’t wait to kick-start this one, ”the director said in a statement.

Shariq Patel, CEO, Zee Studios praised Sujeeth for writing a taut thriller with a “strong emotional core.”

“It gives us immense pleasure to associate with the super talented Sujeeth for the upcoming project. Sujeeth has written a taut thriller with a very strong emotional core and

“As a studio we are extremely excited to bring this to life on the big screen. His vision and technical expertise will ensure the film is amongst the most visually spectacular film of 2022, ”Patel said.

Other details about the project are currently under wraps.

The film is expected to go on the floor in the second half of 2021.