SAI International Education Group Launches SAI Home School

With the reopening of Classes X and XII nation-wide amidst the Pandemic SAI International Education Group (SIEG), in making learning accessible to even those who are unable to go to school physically out of fear of the unseen. The Group has gone a step further and has understood that the new normal in education is Blended Learning i.e. a blend of the physical face to face teaching along with robust online support. The future is going to be technology enabled learning, a fact which has also been emphasized in National Education Policy 2020.

SAI International has always been at the forefront in integrating technology with each of the processes and this transition to online education has been no exception. Since the 1st of April 2020, SAI has attempted to make tech enabled education as close as possible to the actual classroom scenario, with a 360-degree learning experience. In keeping with the promise of ensuring only the best for SAI family, SAI has continued to innovate and is now ready with the ultimate technological innovation. The newest addition in this direction, which will bring the physical classroom teaching effectively within the reach of each student, is the SAI HOME SCHOOL.

SAI Home School (SHS), a game changer in the teaching learning process, will bring the learning not only at the doorstep but well within homes. SHS is a complete package of learning consisting of the subject, the teaching, the content, the practice, and the doubt clearing.

Each module comprises of Mind Maps, Lesson Notes, Home Assignments, Video Recordings of the lessons taught and Doubt Clearing sessions which will allow the children to have their queries answered by the teachers to whom they have been addressed.

All these features will ensure that each element of the classroom teaching is available virtually for the students. This unique platform will enable the young learners to learn without disruption, even when classes are missed, and certainly will be an effective substitute for home tuitions, if any. Besides, SHS will be an enabler for revision and practice for the Term as well as Board examinations. SHS is taking the School into the homes of children, to read at their own pace, and time.

Speaking on the occasion Founder, SAI International Education Group, Dr Bijaya Kumar Sahoo said, “The Year gone by can be called as a year of great Learning and Innovation we witnessed the world’s worst catastrophe` which enabled us to think out of the box for the cause of learning. As we reflect back the Year 2020 the whole world went on a standstill and education of the students looked uncertain for many. March 13, 2020 the Nation-wide lockdown were announced, but we, at SAI International did not allow the lockdown to affect us. SAI International went virtual from the meetings to the classes and within a week we were back with a bang, with the online classes and since then we have graduated with every single innovation, we did in digitalizing the teaching and learning process. We believe with every threat comes in an opportunity to grow and SAI Home School is a leap towards a newer, better and digital future.”