SAI International School has secured the numero uno position as per the EducationWorld India School Rankings (EWISR) 2020

Marking a significant development in India’s K-12 education space, SAI International School has become the Number One School in India in Day-cum-Boarding School category as per EducationWorld India School Rankings (EWISR) 2020. This for the first time a school from Eastern India has achieved this coveted ranking which is considered the world’s most detailed schools rankings survey. From becoming the No. 1 School in Odisha to the No.1 School in India, the School has indeed made a quantum leap, with its resolute commitment for purposeful education and an unrelenting pursuit for excellence. This makes SAI International School the only School in India to become a top rated school of the country in the category in less than 12 years of establishment, making the achievement indeed historic. SAI International School has elevated its position from being the No 3 School in India in 2019 to the No 1 School in India this year, along with DPS R.K.Puram, Delhi, leaving behind eminent schools like Greenwood High, Bangalore, The Emerald Heights International School, Indore, The Hyderabad Public School, Hyderabad, Modern School, Barakhamba Road, Delhi, Pallikoodam School, Kottayam, The Sanskaar Valley School, Bhopal, DPS, Vasant Kunj, Delhi, DPS, Noida, to win the top position.

EducationWorld India School Rankings (EWISR) is considered to be the largest and most comprehensive survey of top 2,000 primary-secondary schools divided into three broad categories, day, legacy boarding and international institutions. The ranking was established in the year 2007. The survey is conducted by C fore Group, one of the leading survey agencies in India which specializes in election surveys, market research, opinion polls and performance appraisal of educational institutions.

Commenting on the achievement, Dr. Bijaya Kumar Sahoo, Founder and Chairman SAI international Education Group said “It is a historic moment and a great honour for SAI International School to accomplish this crown of glory. This colossal achievement of being the No. 1 School in India has not only placed Odisha in the forefront of K-12 education, but also reinforced the victory of innovation in education. The acclaim for the School’s trajectory growth and achievement in such a short time span goes to the esteemed parents, whose conviction, support and trust has propelled us towards excellence. Simultaneously the perseverance and hard work of the students as well as the ever dedicated and experienced faculty catapulted the success. This remarkable achievement reaffirms the commitment of the school of consistently creating achievers and justifies its purpose of excellence in education.”

The Schools were assessed through a robust and comprehensive survey by 118 Field personnel from Delhi-based C-fore group, who interviewed 11,368 well-informed individuals countrywide. It comprised of socio-economic category ‘A’ parents, principals, teachers, educationists and senior school students, including 1,599 respondents from Eastern India. Well known primary-secondary schools were segregated into 14 categories like co-ed day, day-cum-boarding, all-boys day, all-girls day etc, to rule out apples to oranges type comparison. The sample respondents rated and ranked every school they were aware of on 14 parameters of excellence that includes teacher welfare and development, academic reputation, teacher competence (given double weightage), leadership, infrastructure, life skills, co-curricular and sports education etc. The scores awarded by sample respondents under each parameter were totaled to rank schools in each sub-category.

Amidst this pandemic, battling all odds, the School provided a complete online schooling experience for the seamless learning of the students that won accolades from all corners. Adopting technology as a tool, the School has been continually researching and innovating, to not only adapt to the evolving situation, but pave the way forward for the prolific learning of students and teachers alike.

SAI has embedded Internationalism as a core component into its curriculum and adapted the best educational global practices to provide a wider exposure to the students. For its innovative and effective International programs, the school has received accreditation from UNESCO Associated Schools (ASPnet), Paris, United Nations Information Centres (UNIC) for India and Bhutan, British Council, UK, as their Ambassador School (BCSA), Kids for Peace, USA. It has also received accreditation from National Accreditation Board for Education and Training (NABET), India. The School also finds a place in the United Nation’s 70th Anniversary publication, ‘Seven Decades and Beyond: The UN-India Connect’, that traces the journey of India and the UN over the last seven decades. The Learning Partners includes Microsoft, Google, Adobe, BridgeU and Cognitive Exchange. SAI is declared as Microsoft Innovative School and Microsoft Showcase School by Microsoft, USA. It has also partnered with Round Square, UK, AFS, USA, Max Muller, German Consulate and Cambridge University, UK.

The legacy of creating history year on year continued undeterred even this year, as the students and committed teachers of the School worked hand in hand through the online innovative new-age learning platform. The hard work was aptly reflected in the outstanding academic results in their Class X and XII Board examinations. Setting a new milestone in Class X CBSE Board examination 2020, 99% students scored above 75% and 60% students above 90%, taking the School Average to 90%. Creating yet another record of excellence in CBSE Class XII Board examination 2020, the students of SAI International School bagged the position of State Toppers in all three streams. This year as many as 552 students had appeared for the Class XII Board examination, out of that 98% of students secured more than 75% of marks and 61.1% of students secured more than 90% taking the School average to 90.1%, Consistently the School has achieved 100% first division since its 1st batch of students appeared the Class X and XII Board examination, this unbroken saga of success continued even in 2020. The exemplary manifestation of dedication, determination and discipline of the students is evident as they continue to bag top positions in various entrance examinations like IIT-JEE Advanced 2020, Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2020, and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) etc.

Students in SAI International School are provided with several opportunities to expand their global horizon. SAI is one of the 11 centres of the country for the Cambridge Assessments admissions testing for the University of Oxford and Cambridge. The School is also a testing centre for Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT) and College Board Advanced Placement (AP). Every year Global Immersion Programme (GIP) is conducted to various foreign countries like USA, UK, Singapore, China, Uganda etc. The School has partnered with eminent schools from countries like USA, UK, Australia, Sri Lanka, France, Norway, Argentina, Uganda, Japan, Oman, Dubai, Armenia and many more for curricular and collaborative projects. It has also partnered with Cambridge University Press, UK and Cognitive Exchange, USA for Reading and Writing skills enhancement programme. Students are guided to appear for SAT, IELTS and TOEFL tests. Teacher and Student Exchange Programmes are conducted regularly to broaden their knowledge sphere.

