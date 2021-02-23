Samsung to offer 4 years security updates to phones: See full list

With brands competing on the latest specifications and bigger numbers often being key differentiators between devices and brands, Samsung has taken a step to improve an aspect that many brands often turn a blind eye to – long-term software support.

The Korean tech giant has announced that it will be extending software security support for its smartphones launched in 2019 and after. These phones will now receive four years of security updates. The supported phones include devices from Samsung’s Flagship S, Z and Fold series, as well as the Note series, the A-series, M-series and some other devices.

Note that these are security updates and not Android OS updates. Hence, while you won’t get the next four Android versions on your phone, four years of security patches is still a significant factor that will help keep your device safer for longer usage. However, note that the frequency of updates for all the supported phones may not be the same. While some may get monthly security patch updates, other devices may get a quarterly update schedule.

Which Samsung devices are supported?

Samsung flagship devices (S-series, Note-series, Fold-series and Z-series)

Amongst Samsung’s folding lineup, the Galaxy Fold, Fold 5G, Z Fold2, Z Fold2 5G, Z Flip, and Z Flip 5G are supported.

Coming to the S series, The Galaxy S10, S10 +, S10e, S10 5G, S10 Lite, S20, S20 5G, S20 +, S20 + 5G, S20 Ultra, S20 Ultra 5G, S20 FE, S20 FE 5G, S21 5G, S21 + 5G, and S21 Ultra 5G are supported.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10 5G, Note 10+, Note 10+ 5G, Note 10 Lite, Note 20, Note 20 5G, Note 20 Ultra, and Note 20 Ultra 5G will also get 4 years of security updates.

Samsung mid-range devices (A-series and M-series)

Coming to the mid-range devices, Samsung will support the Galaxy A10, A10e, A10s, A20, A20s, A30, A30s, A40, A50, A50s, A60, A70, A70s, A80, A90, 5G, A11, A21s, A21s, A31, A41, A51, A51 5G, A71, A71 5G, A02s, A12, A32 5G, and A42 5G in the A-series.

In the popular M series, the Galaxy M10s, M20, M30, M30s, M40, M11, M12, M21, M31, M31s, M51 will be supported for the four-year security update program.

Other devices

The Samsung Galaxy XCover4s, XCover FieldPro, and XCover Pro will be supported in the new program. The Samsung Galaxy Tab series will also support four years of security updates, covering the Galaxy Tab Active Pro, Tab Active3, Tab A 8 (2019), Tab A with S Pen, Tab A 8.4 (2020), Tab A7, Tab S5e, Tab S6, Tab S6 5G, Tab S6 Lite, Tab S7, and the latest Tab S7 +.