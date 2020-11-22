Santoor Maestro Pdt Tarun Bhattacharya creates a new Raag Triveni

Maestro Tarun Bhattacharya shall soon unveil his latest creation ‘RAAG TRIVENI”. Elaborating on his latest creation the maestro said, “ TRIVENI has the name suggests is the confluence of 3 different genres of Raag found in the Hindustani Claasical Music Notes and the new Raag is influenced by “Raag Yogeswari”, “Raag Lalit” and “Raag Rageshree”. His Guru Bharat Ratna Ravi Shankar had created the “Raag Jogeswari” and for Tarun Bhattacharya the new raag is not only a tribute to his master on his 100th anniversary but also this is a tribute to the trinity of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and Narmada which form the lifeline and backbone of India. The rivers are symbolic of how nature supports mankind and it also aims at sensitizing Indians that it is time we take care of the rivers, stop polluting it and life for these great rivers would ensure life for the people thriving due to them. Light, wind and water are the trinity which supports life and the maestro is talking about the importance of water through this Raag.

In RAAG TRIVENI the influence of Raag Lalit brings in freshness and a new beginning, one of hope and positive thoughts in today’s time of the global pandemic. Raag Rageshree is reflected through the emotions, depth and sweetness of romanticism, an essential quality of human beings. The melancholic, devotional aspect of Raag Jogeswari is also reflected in the new Raag Triveni created by the maestro.

Pandit Tarun Bhattacharya, recipient of Sangeet Natak Akademy Award in 2019 had earlier created RAAG GANGA in his tribute to River Ganga in 2018 and had received a wide appreciation for the same.